Lucifer’s season 6 and last will debut on September 10, as was announced at the show’s panel at Comic-Con @ Home, where the first teaser trailer for the delivery could also be seen. This is a summary of the series with some footage from season 6.



Lucifer at Comic-Con @ Home

As Deadline picked up, during the event, series star Tom Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich spoke about previous seasons, including the shocking death of Dan (Kevin Alejandro).

“Kevin Alejandro proposed that he die because it is the last season and everyone has come to love this character. We were in the first moments and it stuck with us as we progressed. So it’s Kevin’s fault, really, ”Henderson said.

And Modrovich added: “Yes, he said he wanted to go out great, so he did.”

Ellis also comments that Lucifer still “has a lot of mysteries to solve, to be honest, in season six.”

As a curiosity, the moderator of the panel was Luke Cook, who played Lucifer Mornings in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Check out the full panel below:



Now available in our online store:

DC Black Label Deluxe – Preacher Book One

Source: Deadline

Texas, for God’s sake!

Sensitive, caustic and utterly profane, the PREACHER comic presents the epic journey of Reverend Jesse Custer on the trail of a fugitive God with the intention of compelling Him to respond to the sufferings His creation endures. From the ashes of a small town church, to the bright lights of New York City, to the wooded grounds of Louisiana, Jesse and his friends mark a virtuous path through the spirit of America in their search for divinity. … An effort that will lead them to encounter all the evil that Heaven and Hell can create.

This deluxe edition of PREACHER LIBRO UNO brings together numbers 1-12 of the award-winning series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, as well as material previously unreleased in Mexico: an introduction by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and the complete technical script by Garth Ennis for PREACHER # 11.

Also being read:

This is everything we know about the second season of ‘American Gods’

Gallery | Nostalgia for Superman

Netflix’s most controversial series and movies

Jennifer Lawrence to star in Netflix movie

Heroes vs Villains: who are sexier?