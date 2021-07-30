The new Mercedes EQE, the star brand’s second electric saloon, will be a world first at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. Mercedes has officially confirmed this with the issuance of the first two teasers, a look at the rear and another at an avant-garde interior. A model that will arrive in 2022 with a varied offer.

We have been telling you for a few months that the new Mercedes EQE It was one of the great novelties of the brand of the three-pointed star for the new Munich Motor Show, which will be held in September 2021, and has just been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. The second saloon that will be added to the new supply of electric cars from 2022.

A confirmation that comes with two first teasers, in which we can take a look at the back of the model, and also inside. For now, and how could it be otherwise, the exterior remains darkened but interesting details of its design can be seen. Part of the silhouette, with the characteristic arched shape of the glazed surface, especially the rear volume, with a marked coupe line. In true CLS style.

The interior of the new Mercedes EQE 2022 will be as avant-garde as that of the older brother

The Mercedes EQE, the natural electric substitute for the CLS

The truth is that the V295, as it is known internally, is set to be the replacement for this sports saloon at the end of its commercial life, offering itself as a traditional four-door saloon. One of the details that will distinguish you from the new EQS, as well as the taillights premiering a new central part of the light signature in a short trunk lid.

The interior teaser also confirms that the fully digitized dashboard of the “Hyperscreen MBUX” system will be present, being an optional equipment with a surcharge. The new electric will be somewhat smaller than the E-Class, but it will offer a huge interior space, without neglecting the high level of comfort or the more sporty behavior. One more difference with his older brother will be the rear axle steering, standard 4.5 ° and optional 10 ° triggered from OTA over-the-air updates.

Like the EQS, the Mercedes EQE has been developed on the EVA 2.0 platform. The model will arrive in dealerships in 2022, with versions of rear propulsion -a single electric motor- and all-wheel drive adding one more unit to the front axle, associated with a battery with two capacity levels: 72 and 90 kWh, with a maximum range of up to 650 kilometers on one charge. The range will also feature the AMG EQE 53, a top of the line offering with more sportiness.