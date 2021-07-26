The new generation of the Mercedes Citan is about to be presented, a development that is reaching its end, and that very soon we will see the production model of the Premium commercial. A premiere that will be accompanied by the electric version of the Mercedes eCitan.

Just a few days ago we saw a prototype of the new Mercedes citan more uncovered. Gone for months, at least, in the spy photo scene, the business model is ready to go. its worldwide presentation, and subsequent commercialization planned for before the end of the year. The electric variant of the eCitan will arrive in 2022.

A world debut that we will see online, and that will not be unique, since it will bring a second premiere almost as important as the first, that of Mercedes eCitan. The commercial will also have a variant of zero emissions unique in the Premium model, but that will add to its category of compact multipurpose. Two advances that constitute, for now, the most commercial part, but that will have a counterpart in the range of passengers.

The new Mercedes Citan 2022 is a development of Mercedes Vans, the commercial division

Two in one, the premiere of the new Mercedes Citan and eCitan is approaching

And it is that, in 2022 the T-Class variants will be presented, two options derived from the Mercedes EQT Concept advance previously. All four models will feature a more modern aesthetic, sporting the signature genes of the star brand, with a large grille and more horizontal headlamps with a signature of the completely new daytime LEDs on the upper edge: now it has two light strands.

The Citan will offer a large interior space and a large volume of cargo, accessing the cabin through the sliding doors on both sides or the large vertically opening tailgate, with a low loading threshold that will facilitate access with large packages.

For the second time, the new Mercedes Citan shares the CMF platform with the new Renault Kangoo, including also the electric variant of the eCitan, which does the same with the Kangoo E-Tech Electric. So much the eCitan and the EQT will be aesthetically distinguished inside and out, but they will share the propulsion scheme: an engine 102 hp front electric, powered by a 44 kWh battery, so it has a maximum autonomy of 245 kilometers. The combustion versions will also be of French origin, with the 1.3 TCe gasoline engine with 100 hp and 130 hp and the 1.5 Blue dCi diesel with 75, 95 and 115 hp.