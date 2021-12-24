The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz is getting closer, a debut that’s slated for February 2022, so it’s time for the first teasers of the new electric van and minivan. The first official announcement has arrived shortly before the end of the year, dressed in the colors that we saw him just a few weeks ago.

The world premiere of new Volkswagen ID. Buzz it is getting closer and closer, as we are barely a little over two months apart. The great novelty of the German brand, once again in the field of electric cars, It will debut in February 2022 although the first units will hit the market after the summer. The Germans have taken the measure of the commercial launch of zero-emission models around autumn.

Manufactured in Hannover, the new electric Bulli has a specific option for the United States with a longer wheelbase of the passenger variant, with an interior capacity for nine occupants, three more than the European that will stay in six. The new ID. Buzz will be the fourth in the electric range, maintaining the design trend of the Volkswagen models, standing out for the slim headlights linked by the LED light profile and with the emblem of the very large German brand, the smooth front and the ventilation area limited to the dotted front bumper.

Loading tweet …

1474007898258817034

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, one of the first novelties of 2022

With short overhangs, the new aerodynamic regulations have forced Volkswagen to incline the windshield pillars enough so that the air does not interfere with energy consumption and the autonomy of the battery housed between the axles. Solutions, together with a more avant-garde design, that mark the differences with the old T1 and T2. In return, it will offer a perfect vision in the frontal and lateral area with a few “hollow” windshield pillars and quick, convenient and convenient access to the rear seats thanks to sliding doors on both sides.

The advance has also confirmed, for the second time, the commercial name. For months he had been targeting ID. Buzz, although there have been other options as well. The manufacturer has opted for one easy to reproduce in all European and American markets, the same with which the advance concept was named in 2017. However, it has not done the same with the purely commercial variant, of which we do not know if it will be ID. Title or ID. Buzz Cargo. In any case, the differences between both variants will be limited to a glazed or paneled side.

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the long-awaited 100% electric van, is now available for pre-order

Read news

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be one of the most advanced models in its class. Not only will it have a sophisticated dashboard dominated by sophisticated displays and digital technologies, but it will also have Level 3 autonomous driving solutions in the next few years, and up to Level 4 before the middle of the decade. The ID. Buzz will be offered with a full range of versions, one and two electric motors, rear and full drive, and a maximum range that will exceed the 600 kilometers on a single charge.