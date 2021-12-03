One characteristic that all viruses have is their constant tendency to mutation. For the same reason, some require constant updating for their combat. In the case of influenza, each year the vaccine formulation must be modified to ensure the best possible protection. But just a few days ago the emergence of the Omicron Variant and its expansion has been so great that could already be in Mexico.

To date, there are more than 20 nations that have confirmed cases and more are added daily. Based on the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the first contagion was confirmed on November 24, 2021 in South Africa. Although there are still doubts about its origin because other works infer that it actually appeared days before in Europe.

However, preliminary evidence suggests a higher risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other mutations. It is still too early to draw conclusions because the results of the analyzes that have been carried out need to be received.

They analyze the first suspected case in Mexico

While one of the biggest fears now could be a reality due to the possible arrival of the Ómicron Variant in Mexico. It is all due to the fact that the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) recognized that analyze a suspicious case. It is not final yet because there are a few hours to get to the lab test results.

The only thing that is known is that the patient arrived in our country on a flight from Africa. He immediately felt ill and went to a private hospital for medical attention. There it was confirmed that he had Covid-19 and the first suspicions that he had the new mutation arose. For this reason, he was transferred to the InDRE facilities and more detailed examinations were carried out.

“Sooner or later it will arrive in Mexico”

As it is the first suspected case of the Ómicron Variation in Mexico, the issue has acquired great relevance. In fact, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He mentioned it this morning in his morning conference from Michoacán. Although he said that it is not yet confirmed, there is a good chance that this mutation will sooner or later arrive in our country.

He also mentioned that the affected person receives all the necessary care and all possible support will be offered. Although he pointed out that one must wait until the final results are obtained to confirm or deny the case.

Similarly, he stressed that until now there is no evidence that the Omicron Variant is more dangerous than the others. While in Mexico the monitoring of protection and hygiene measures must continue. In addition to remembering that a booster dose is already planned to be applied to the entire population. The first to be able to access another injection are the elderly, but afterwards it is planned to continue with the rest.