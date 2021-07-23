On August 18, the long-awaited new film by Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy, opens in theaters and critics who have already seen the film describe it as “The best video game movie ever made”

After multiple delays, Free guy is finally about to hit theaters. The action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds has generated a lot of buzz thanks to its brilliant marketing, though it still hasn’t been talked about to the same level as the summer blockbusters already released as Black widow or Fast and furious. But with a few weeks to go before its premiere, the first reactions to the film are here and it could end up being the biggest surprise of the season.

As a mixture of Matrix and the lego movie, Free guy follows Reynolds as Guy, a jolly bank teller who discovers he is an NPC in an open-world video game when he meets Milly (Jodie Comer), one of his programmers who has broken into the game in an attempt to prevent him from editor Antoine (Taika Waititi) closes it. Joe Keery and Lil Rey Howery also appear, with Shawn Levy from Stranger Things in the director’s chair.

Everyone expected it to turn out to be a good movie, but now it seems like it’s great. These early reactions are overwhelmingly positive, with praise in particular for her sense of humor, video game feel, and lead performances.

This says the criticism of her

“[ Free Guy ] It’s the biggest surprise of the summer! “ writes Mike M. of The Nerds of Color. “Funny, charming and downright nice. I really enjoyed it! It’s Tron and the Truman Show, with great performances from @VancityReynolds, #JodieComer, and @joe_keery! Don’t just have a nice day! Have a nice day!”

Collider’s Steve Weintraub thinks Free Guy “It could be the best video game movie ever made. In fact, it makes you believe that you are in a video game. Big thumbs up. I am looking forward to seeing him again ”.

Fandango’s Nikki Novak Says Free Guy “It is a pleasure and it will be a success. A video game movie that makes you feel like you’re on a VG. RR is the movie equivalent of Ted Lasso (glass half full, full of fabulous lines and very nice). Jodi Comer is a movie star (ahem Marvel). SMART AND ORIGINAL! GALORE SURPRISES! ”.

“[ Free Guy ] It is everything I expected, and something more “shared Mike Reyes of CinemaBlend. “@ShawnLevyDirect & @VancityReynolds have created a universe that is scathingly satirical and poignant hilarious. I loved this movie and can’t wait to see it again, because there are moments that will absolutely KILL the audience. “

“[ Free Guy ] it is a wonder”, believes Chris Hayner of GameSpot. “I laughed the entire time, the action was so over the top, there are so many little Easter egg nods to the behaviors of the players and the rules of the cast. I am looking forward to seeing this one again with a great crowd. “

Clearly, Free Guy is the type of movie that works best when experienced with a packed theater. However, viewers will also be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their home, as after 45 days of exclusive theatrical release, it will be available on Disney +. If you still don’t have a subscription to the streaming service, you can try it here.