The first real images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked, we tell you about the four drop-shaped lenses, a hole in the screen and the specifications of the device.

The images of the Samsung galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked by FrontPageTech and they confirm some of the main rumors about the capacity of the cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra moves away from design of the devices that identify the South Korean company.

The photos show a device with four drop-shaped cameras on the back of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, confirm the rumors previously revealed.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra will have the same configuration that is committed to smart photography and computerized.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has a 108 Mpx main camera, an ultra-wide 12 Mpx, a 10 Mpx telephoto with 3x optical zoom and another with the same lens, but with 10x zoom.

In one of the images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It is observed that in the front part there is a hole in the upper central part of the screen for the camera.

TO Samsung likes to start releases in late January and early February and we know that the S22 line is already in production en masse, so there is little left for the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.