The Honor Watch GS 3 has been seen in real images where you can see its design with total splendor, in addition to confirming one of its most striking characteristics.

Smart watches have become essential accessories when it comes to doing sports and also in everyday life. The possibility of reading the messages received without having to take the mobile out of the pocket or the fact of being able to manage the hours of sleep, in addition to being able to control our heart rate is something interesting.

Many manufacturers have joined to launch devices of this style and, the truth, right now we have a fairly varied catalog. Honor is one of the companies that has opted the most for this type of device and it seems that it will continue to do so, today its Honor Watch GS 3 has been seen in every detail.

The images that arrive are real, there is no need to continue seeing renders or leaks. And, is that, The device has reached several stores in China, so users living in the Asian country have been able to get their hands on itIn addition to taking pictures so that everyone can see it.

The design would be elegant thanks to the shiny metal finish as well as having a round dial that gives it a classic touch. But the most striking thing about the watch I would be inside and, is that, Honor has decided to use an 8-channel AI engine for measuring the heart rate of users.

This motor will allow the measurement to be one of the most accurate on the market and, in addition, to be able to offer a flow of pulsations much more stable than the competition. Another detail is that it seems that the strap system will be the universal typical of any type of watch, although the measure will have to be taken into account.

At the moment the Honor Watch GS 3 is only in China, so we will have to wait for it to be launched at our borders. We will be at any type of information about this watch and its possible arrival in Spain.