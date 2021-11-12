Marvel Studios will soon release the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus and the first reactions are very positive.

We can already read the first reactions of those who have seen the first two episodes of the series Hawk Eye, the new adventure of Clint barton interpreted by Jeremy renner. A character we’ve seen since Thor (2011) and that has become one of the original avengers own right. Also taking into account that he has no powers and only great combat ability with the bow, the merit is tremendous.

Curiously, what stands out the most from the Hawkeye series is the performance of the young actress Hailee steinfeld What Kate bishop and that the show is an epic Christmas adventure. So we could say that Marvel studios he has another great success on his hands. Since the first two episodes are a perfect explanation for what he’s been up to. Clint barton after Avengers: Endgame. Especially after the death of Black widow, since it must be remembered that his solo film links directly with this series. Since supposedly Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) he wants revenge against Hawkeye, for the death of his “sister.”

First reactions to the series:

If you’ve been waiting for that Daredevil feel at Marvel Studios, then Hawkeye is definitely for you. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are the perfect team… And Kate Bishop? My new favorite heroine. Based on the first two episodes, this will be something special.

Director Rhys Thom and the team did a phenomenal job with the first two episodes of Hawkeye, and it’s another Marvel Studios TV series with a big budget feel, albeit for a street-level story that I know I’ve been. yearning for.

It’s phenomenal… The most fun I’ve had watching a Marvel Studios show all year! Jeremy Renner finally gets the perfect showcase and is a complete badass, while Hailee Steinfeld is effortlessly charming as Kate Bishop. Probably my new favorite addition to the MCU.

As Clint deals with the consequences of his actions during the “snap,” he does everything he can to protect Kate Bishop and get home in time for Christmas. The holiday setting is perfect and there is a real sense of urgency that makes everything more exciting.

The first 2 episodes of Hawkeye are really promising. Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop is everything you want her to be (I really can’t wait to see her interact with Yelena) and Clintá Barton is the purest. I won’t spoil anything more than this: Acknowledge Black Widow’s death properly to me.

Hawk Eye will premiere on November 24 at Disney Plus.