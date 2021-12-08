First PS5 third-party controls announced

There is no doubt that the DualSense is one of the most interesting novelties that came along with the Playstation 5. Despite its wide range of functionalities, there are users who are looking for a much more “premium” experience, and if you are one of them, then you will be happy to know that Scuf Gaming is already working on a “professional” control for PS5.

The new controls Reflex from Scuf They are already available at the moment, although by the time you are reading this, it is most likely that they have already been sold out on their official page. These controls have the basic functionalities of the DualSense, but they improve it with thumbsticks interchangeable buttons on the back, and a textured rubber grip so it won’t slip from your hands.

As I was saying before, this new line of controls is already available and there are currently three variants: Scuf Reflex for $ 199, Scuf Reflex Pro for $ 229 and Scuf Reflex FPS by $ 259 dollars. You can find them in white, gray, black, orange, blue, and red, although at the moment only the black version will be available and the rest will arrive in the coming weeks. If you are interested in any of these controls, We leave you the link for the official site.

Editor’s note: It is certainly a very interesting idea, and it remains to be seen how well they work in practice. While there haven’t been many issues related to the DualSense, there are quite a few users reporting drifting or trigger wear, and these new controls should be tough, in part because of their high price.

Via: Scuf Gaming