New images are leaked from the set of the Last of us

Since the live-action series of The last of us, fans began to wonder what this adaptation that is in the hands of HBO will be like. In recent months, images were leaked from the filming, where a first look at the main characters and also the locations that have a very important role in the story are given. In the same vein, images from Jackson County were recently shared.

Through new images captured from the filming of The Last of Us, viewers were able to see the set that the team is building to recreate the famous Jackson County, which they could see in the second part of the video game. These images were shared on Twitter, through an unofficial account of HBO fiction. Through this first look, it can be confirmed that the television network is taking the adaptation of the Naughty Dog title very seriously. Apparently, they try to be as faithful as possible to the video game.

Well known scenarios

People who played the sequel to The Last of Us will surely recognize some of the scenarios featured in the images shared via Twitter. The truth is that the photographs are quite varied, therefore they show a lot of information and details. Like the greenhouses that appear at the beginning of the adventure when we drive Ellie and follow Jesse, the gate built with logs that can be seen at the beginning when we control Joel and follow Tommy on horseback, or also one of the most iconic bars that we can visit in this area.

This new live-action series will feature the original characters of the video game, such as Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey) or Tommy (Gabriel Luna). Also, the story promises to be quite faithful to the exclusive PlayStation title, the one that managed to become a worldwide success.

We show you all the images below:

HBO production of #TheLastofUs is starting to take shape in Canmore!

Pieces of the camp walls and gate are visible on main street. The animal pasture / vegetable gardens beside the miner’s hall and overgrowth on the engine bridge. via mikefromcanmore IG pic.twitter.com/kxHuUHjQ8V & mdash; The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 9, 2021

🔥 New photos from the set of #TheLastofUs in Canmore. Engine Bridge and Jackson’s community gate are almost ready for filming. 📸 @ StanWil44579968 pic.twitter.com/950wPqyeQC & mdash; The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 11, 2021

Jackson greenhouses are being prepared on the set of #TheLastofUs in Canmore. 📸 ree1772020 IG pic.twitter.com/G7Me933FGQ & mdash; The Last of Us on HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 10, 2021