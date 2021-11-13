Disney + has revealed today the first official preview of SHE-HULK, in it we can see Tatiana Maslani for the first time as Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters

Today during the Disney + Day event, the streaming service of the house of the mouse has released a preview of its next novelties and one of them is She-hulk the series that will introduce Marvel’s green giant to the MCU Revealing the first official images!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature a slew of spectacular characters next year and one of them is She-Hulk when she makes her debut in her Disney + series. She-hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City attorney whose life changes after she suffers an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer receives the powers of the Hulk that affect both her life as a lawyer and her new life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

You can see the pictures below

The images reveal that we will see Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk with her characteristic costume from the comics, as well as that she will also work her breathing to control her powers, and we will see Hulk / Bruce Banner studying her cousin after having done the transfusion. , although it is especially striking to see the damaged arm completely recovered after the snap, however in the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi he continues to have him in a sling, so it is very likely that part of the events of the series take place before Avengers: Endgame, the image with Bruce and Jennifer looking from the 70s may be some kind of dream dream or some kind of gag that we will see in the series, we must remember that the producer of Rick and Morty is involved in the series and it is likely that Let’s have some surreal comedy moments.

The ten-episode series is written by Jessica Gao (Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty), and features directors Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever).

She-Hulk is just one of several live-action MCU series coming to Disney + in 2022, along with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. Jennifer, Marc Spector / Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) are expected to appear in Marvel Studios films after their debuts in their respective series.

“Some characters that we have announced, like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, you will meet them for the first time in a Disney + series and then they will go to the movies, but the MCU will now go from one place to another.” I confirm the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige in 2019.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney + in 2022.

