With the new Volkswagen ID.5 already presented and priced, it is the turn of the Czech brand. Those of Mladá Boleslav have just announced the world premiere of their second electric SUV, and the first with a sportier cut. The new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV will debut at the end of January 2022.

Those of Skoda will end one of the best years in recent times, and they will start the new year 2022 in style with an important novelty to their credit of presentations. Those of Mladá Boleslav have already assigned a date to one of the models that has been waiting longer than desired, the new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV. The second electric model of the Czechs It will debut at the end of January, going on sale in the spring.

A presentation that has been delayed, given that the priority was the launch of the new Volkswagen ID.5, the equivalent model of the German brand. The second SUV in the Enyaq iV range is the production materialization of the initial concept unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Skoda Vision iV study. That first installment expressed the master lines in the design of the new electric, which we have seen practically without camouflage for a year.

The world debut of the new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV is approaching

The first preview of the new electric model of the Czechs shows the elegant and sporty silhouette, demonstrating a great aerodynamic work and a low drag coefficient of which the new reference has not yet been pointed out, but it will be one of the lowest on the market. Given that the technical modifications implemented, and compared to the concept advanced almost three years ago have hardly been of great significance, the Czech brand can already boast that the 0.234x drag coefficient remains identical in the production model.

The new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV retains the same front structure as the family model, so that even the front doors share the same design. The sloped tailgate is brand new, with a high loading threshold and with a few rear pilots showing slight differences compared to the Enyaq. The new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV will offer a design as distinctive as the new equivalent models based on the MEB platform, the Volkswagen ID.5 and Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback.

The first units of the new Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV will reach the European market in the middle of next spring, although with differences compared to the Enyaq iV, as the commercial positioning climbs one notch, placing one higher. A strategy that will allow you to have the most sporty versions, starting with a rear-wheel drive version with a single 150 kW electric motor –204 hp– and two more powerful options, both with two electric motors and all-wheel drive: with 195 and 225 kW -equivalent to 265 and 306 hp-, with maximum autonomies that will oscillate between 460 and 510 kilometers.