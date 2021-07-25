First official look at the new Dragon Ball movie!

As announced several weeks ago, Dragon ball had its own panel in the Comic-Con @Home, where new details about the 2022 movie were revealed to us, including its official name. In the same way, we were given our first look at the character design and here we share all these details.

For starters, it was revealed that the feature film will be named Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and yes, it will be available sometime in 2022.

Moreover, we were shown the designs for Goku Piccolo and other characters.

In case you prefer, here you can take a look at the complete panel:

Via: Ken xyro

