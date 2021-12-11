Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is the name of the special that HBO Max prepares. Recently, the first pictures of the cast were shared.

Since HBO Max announced the reunion of the cast, Harry Potter fans are eager to see this special. This event can be seen from January 1 in 2022 on the streaming platform, and will be named Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. After so much anxiety and waiting, the streaming service finally released the first official images.

In addition to sharing a teaser that gives a first look at this great event, HBO Max posted an image that drove fans of the franchise crazy. There you can see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who made up the leading trio of the story created by JK Rowling. In the picture, the actors are seen sitting in the Gryffindor common room. One of the most iconic places in Hogwarts, and that many times had the presence of Harry, Hermione and Ron.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year’s Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc December 9, 2021

Who will take part?

In addition to having the star trio of the franchise, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will also bring together other interpreters who had very important roles in the story. In this way, fans will once again see Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco). Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) ), among others.

As the title indicates, this HBO Max special will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which hit theaters in November 2001. This event “Will tell a delightful making-of story through new cast interviews and conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.”