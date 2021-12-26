HBO Max has revealed a new preview of its news for next 2022 and has shown the first images of the new animated series, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

As part of the preview of the new movies and series scheduled for 2022, HBO Max has published a new video on its official YouTube channel. This nearly two-minute long video quickly reviews the streaming platform’s upcoming news, including the new animated Gremlins series.

This 30-minute long animated series is called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. It is set in the 1920s in Shanghai, where the world will finally see how 10-year-old Sam Wing first met Mogwai, Gizmo.

A release date for the new Gremlins has not yet been determined, but in the video we can see a fleeting fragment that shows the animated version of the favorite creature of the 80s, the adorable Mogwai You can see the first images around the minute 1:18 of the video.

The series is being produced by WB Animation and Amblin TV. The synopsis is as follows: Together with teenage street thief Elle, Sam and Gizmo go on a dangerous journey through the Chinese countryside, meeting and sometimes fighting colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and discover a legendary treasure, they are hunted by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Some may argue that even though the original Gremlins films were rated PG, they may have been a bit more adult than kid-friendly, but this new animated series appears to be intended for a younger audience. Linking the series to the early Chinese origins of the film is also a fantastic idea and incorporating Chinese folklore makes it very exciting. The new series is directed by Tze Chun, who has worked as a writer on the series. Gotham.

The cast of voices in their original version of the new Gremlins includes Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, James Hong, Isaac Wang, Gabrielle Green, Matthew Rhys, and AJ LoCascio as Gizmo. Not a bad cast to bring to life one of the best creatures to ever come out of the 1980s. As well as airing the series on Gremlins On HBO Max, it will also appear on Cartoon Network, which will likely be more kid-friendly than the original movies. This new series was also renewed for a second season even before its scheduled premiere in 2022. This happened in February 2021. Great news and a good omen to see the Gremlins again on the big screen, well as a sequel or as a restart of the franchise.

The original movie of Gremlins it premiered in 1984 and was a box office success even scoring 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film writer Chris Columbus, responsible for other successes such as The goonies Y Home alone, had maintained for decades that a third film was being negotiated. He even claimed that a third script had been written, but sadly nothing has been manifested since it came out. Gremlins 2: The Next Generation En 1990. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction. Although returning, he may do so without the director of the two films, Joe Dante, who assured cinemascomics.com that it would surely be another director who would take over the project.