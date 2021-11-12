Cinemascomics

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially the cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship being chased by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams’ music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my sticker collections and the dolls from the series. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the Vertex editions of Spiderman, X-Men, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the vignettes of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of the Arts.