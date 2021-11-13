The first images of Secret Invasion, released as part of the Disney + Day event, show an older Nick Fury, with a beard and without his trademark patch.

Secret invasion, the Marvel Studios series for Disney + from creator Kyle Bradstreet adapts the story from the comics of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury once again. The series will consist of six episodes and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.

Secret invasion will focus on the Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race that has infiltrated human civilization. They made their first appearance in Captain Marvel of 2019, in which it was revealed that they are victims of a genocidal war by the Kree, who destroyed their homeworld and forced them to travel the galaxy as refugees. Continuing the collaboration between the Skrulls and former SHIELD director Nick Fury seen in the ending credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Samuel L. Jackson will star in the series alongside Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos.

Now, as part of the Disney + Day event, images of Secret invasion offer fans an image of older Nick Fury. Sporting a thicker beard and shedding his trademark leather jacket, Jackson’s latest rendition of the Marvel character is the most notable lack of his eye patch, showing his damaged eye to the world. While this image doesn’t give any indication of where he is, Furyia will supposedly aid the Skrulls in deep space.

Little is known about the plot of Secret Invasion, and since the Skrulls have traditionally been portrayed as villains in the comics, the source material won’t provide much of a clue. However, Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) has been cast as the main villain, with Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones and Oscar winner Olivia Colman playing undisclosed roles. Filming of Secret invasion began in September, with Samuel L. Jackson joining production in October, and no indication has been given that the series has ended production.

While Marvel fans are dying to find out more about the series, the fact that filming is still ongoing would explain why no teaser scenes were revealed on Disney + Day. However, this look at a significantly different look from Nick Fury is a sign that the series will explore the mysterious character in a way that no MCU project has yet. But of course, it should not be taken for granted that this image is even from the Royal Fury, considering that the fans went through it all. Far from home seeing Talos. The public will have to wait for more images to know for sure what Secret invasion He has us reserved.

What do you think of this new image of Nick Furia? You can enjoy Secret Invasion in Disney + sometime in 2022.