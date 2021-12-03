In recent days, the Ómicron Variation has positioned itself as the most commented topic due to its relevance. New information about this mutation appears daily that has caught the attention of scientists. Although it has not yet been confirmed, there are suspicions that it could be more infectious than the others. But today the world’s first massive contagion. It was all the fault of the carelessness of a group of people who decided to have a party despite the warnings.

Based on the World Health Organization (WHO), preliminary evidence for this new strain suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other mutations. It is still too early to draw conclusions because the results of the analyzes that have been carried out need to be received.

The new problem facing the world

To make a bit of history, the first reported case of the Omicron Variant occurred in South Africa on November 24, 2021 and since then everything has gotten worse. So far there are more than 20 nations in which infections have been confirmed. What they all have in common is that the affected people traveled to the African nation in recent days. But nothing compares to the massive contagion just reported in Norway.

Account of what happened

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health released the news. Everything was generated in the city of Oslo where a company held a New Year’s Eve party to celebrate its employees. The authorities’ recommendations to avoid this type of event were useless because the company ignored all the warnings.

The result is that the world’s first massive contagion of the Omicron Variant occurred. So far there are 50 people who have tested positive for this mutation. Although it is not ruled out that they are still more affected.

For now, tests are carried out on all those attending the party, in addition to the workers, cooks and waiters who attended them. While the main question is about the person who could have caused this massive contagion of the Omicron Variant. If someone has not traveled outside the country in the last few days, it would mean that there is already community transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mexico remains without contagion of this mutation but the authorities have been clear in indicating that it is highly probable that they will occur at any time. So far the only countries in the Americas that have reported cases are Canada, United States and Brazil.