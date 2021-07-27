first look at the next Motorola you'll want

Complete design of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite

On August 5, Motorola has prepared a presentation event for the new stars in its catalog. This year the company has bet heavily on a renewal of its well-known Edge and does so with 3 models:. Two of them belong to the mid-range and the 20 Pro is consolidated as a device ofvery interesting. Motorola has managed to live up to specifications and we will see if it also achieves it in price.

The design of the 3 devices is no longer a mystery to anyone: real press images have been leaked. If you were interested in changing your mobile soon you can take a look at the upcoming Motorola to see if they visually convince you. They are similar designs that offer changes as price and features advance.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

This device will be the high-end and therefore the most advanced of the trio. In its design predominates rear camera module and the screen with a fairly square format. One of the three sensors is square, which makes us think that it will have a fairly advanced periscope sensor.

Motorola Edge 20

In this device one of the characteristics that we also find in the ‘Pro’ model, the flat frames, is much better. Following the aesthetics of the iPhone 12 Motorola has included flat frames on the most advanced models of this series. The Edge 20 is very similar in design to the more advanced model and only loses the square periscope sensor.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Lite model will be the cheapest of all and lose the flat frames and the advanced camera module. It is a simpler device in which it is clear that we are facing a low budget mid-range.

These are the 3 Motorola phones that will be presented on August 5 in style. Their designs are interesting and some of the characteristics that we already know let us see the great commitment of the company with these Motorola Edge 20. We will see if in price they are able to compete with their main rivals.

Source, Via