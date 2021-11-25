The Invincible is the new title that is being developed in the offices of Starward Industries, a studio made up of veterans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light. The game was presented in September of last year as a retrofuturistic sci-fi thriller, which we can also play from the first person perspective. Today its developers let us see a new gameplay of the title, and we leave it to you to draw your own conclusions.

The trailer was presented during the 39th edition of the Golden Joystick Awards, ceremony in which the best titles of each year are awarded. In addition, this is where some developers take the opportunity to present titles that we will see in the future. The new trailer lasts almost three minutes, and is narrated by Marek Markuszewski, director of The Invincible. During the almost three minutes he will tell us various details about the title and its development process, as well as the inspiration behind the central plot of it.

The Invincible arrives inspired by retro-futuristic sci-fi novels

The Starward Industries game is inspired by the classic science fiction novels created by Stanislaw Lem. In The Invincible we will take control of a scientist aboard an interstellar expedition, where we will have to make decisions that will change the course of our history on a planet where the only hostile thing will not be the living conditions of the same; all this while we unravel the secrets of the planet, which are more than anyone could have imagined.

The Invincible It is being developed only for the next generation consoles, so you will be able to play it on Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC. Its release date is scheduled for some point in 2022, so we will have to wait to be able to play it.