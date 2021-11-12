first look at Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo in the series

She-Hulk has released a first look at the series, and yes, Bruce Banner / Hulk appears. Also, they are fabulous scenes.

The year 2022 will bring us great surprises, but the ones that excite us the most are the Marvel Studios productions, including the bar of programs that are being prepared for the Disney + service. As part of the day’s announcements for the online content platform, a first look at the She-Hulk series, starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, as Marvel’s favorite green giant and lawyer, was shown.

First teaser for #SheHulk has been released pic.twitter.com/w3f2cZZh6c – Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) November 12, 2021

Meet She-Hulk

Gamma radiation is still in the orbit of Marvel Studios now that Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, joins the library of characters from The House of Ideas in a new series, whose release date is already known .

Within the framework of Disney Plus Day, Marvel Studios reported that the first season of She-Hulk will have its premiere in 2022.

With Tatiana Masnaly as the protagonist, this new series will exploit the action, adrenaline and comedy touches that the emerald lawyer will deliver to us throughout 10 chapters that will arrive through digital platforms.

The main villain of this new series will be Titania, who in the comics debuted in the pages of Secret Wars # 3 (July 1984), in addition to the return of Abomination, who in 2021 returned to the Marvel Studios scene in the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Tatiana Masnaly will be the interpreter of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and this series will be joined by Tim Roth as Abomination and the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk.

She-Hulk is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as the lead writer. This series will consist of 10 episodes of half an hour, which will reach digital platforms in the course of 2022.

Source: Marvel

