After its most recent trailer during the last DC FanDome, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League returned at The Game Awards 2021 to show us a new look at its gameplay. That’s right, after almost a year since its reveal, the Rocksteady team has finally shown us what this game looks like in action and you can see for yourself here.

Via: The Game AwardsThe post First look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay! first appeared on Atomix.