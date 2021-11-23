First look at DNF Fuel, new ArcSystem Works title

Originally announced last year, DNF Fuel is a new fighting game based on the Korean franchise Dungeon Fighter. The title is being developed by the talented team of Arc System Works, responsible for the incredible Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ, and today we already have his first video look.

There’s no question that the game looks impressive, with its signature studio visuals and jaw-dropping animations. The bad news is that there is still no launch window or platforms where it will be available. We assume that it will reach consoles and PC, but we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Editor’s note: Almost all of the recent games developed by ArcSys have turned out amazing. Only Guilty Gear Strive himself was nominated for best fighting game at The Game Awards 2021, and surely this new proposal will not disappoint us.

Via: ArcSys