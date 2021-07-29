First lady of Medellín wore a shirt with the message 'SOS' in the framework of Colombiamoda and sent a warning

A new edition of Colombiamoda is taking place in the capital of Antioquia. Several novelties have been seen on the catwalks of this event, one of them is the social approach in the face of economic reactivation; in addition to the presentation of projects made by ex-combatants of the former FARC and also by people deprived of liberty and post-convicts.

Among the curiosities that house the most important catwalks in the country, one in particular was registered: the shirt that Diana Osorio, first lady of Medellín, wore and her message: SOS Ituango, in relation to the situation experienced by about 4,000 people in this municipality on account of the displacement generated by territorial struggles between armed groups, added to the landslides and landslides caused by the winter season.

In addition to the garment, which by the way was designed by Angélica Guerra, Osorio told Pulzo that, “During all these days I have expressed my concern about what is happening in Ituango (…) What is happening should invite us to reflect as a society and join in helping from what each one can do”.

Additionally, she said that from her role as social manager she will have a bank account for those who wish to donate money, at the same time that she will work jointly with the EPM Foundation to create more strategies to help the population that is currently in a vulnerable condition. . He also spoke of other projects to benefit the ‘city of eternal spring’.

“We are working to bring opportunities where historically the institution did not have a permanent presence. For example, we are taking the ‘Cinema for life’ program to street dwellers, young people in detention, the elderly (…) In addition, we are reaching hospitals with music therapy, music for life to the different neighborhoods of the city. city, we are going to launch our ‘Fashion to the neighborhood’ program, which will have a display of catwalks for the rest of the year “, stating that 15 initiatives are being led in this area with a particular focus on people with special conditions.

But beyond the shirt exhibited in Colombiamoda, Osorio has used his social networks to express his disagreements with situations such as the one that occurred in Ituango. Through her Twitter account, the manager sent a forceful message on July 27, emphasizing that, “We cannot remain silent in the face of the injustices suffered by its inhabitants and we must all know the structural causes that generated it,” also condemning that fact as what “may be the largest forced displacement in Antioquia.”.

The aid that EPM has given to the crisis in Ituango

Empresas Públicas de Medellín announced that it will have a collection center in Hidroituango to receive aid from anywhere in the country. In addition, taking into account the emergency due to the rains in the region, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín will send the corresponding fuel so that the necessary machines can work to clear the main road; so that there is a successful removal of debris on the road that leads from the Presa sector to the municipality of Puerto Valdivia, which is cut off from other paths. Additionally, EPM will deliver blankets, non-perishable food and biosecurity items to the shelters and there will be accompaniment by health professionals.

