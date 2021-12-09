It may be one of the most important moments in culture and art in recent years. On December 29, 20 years of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are commemorated and HBO Max has prepared something special for the occasion: Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts. It is a program in which the entire cast of the production, led by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, meets again.

This program has a lot of resonance with The Reunion of Friends the special dedicated to one of the most followed series in history. It was a show in which the protagonists met again and reflected on different aspects of the production. Apparently, Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts will have this same approach. Considering the cultural influence left by this franchise, with millions of readers hooked on the works of JK Rowling, and other rivers of people filling theaters premiere after premieres, it is logical that it generates so much expectation.

This project on Harry Potter was announced a few months ago and it is not until now when it has a first official image. HBO Max shared it through their social networks and the reactions and comments did not wait. So many years later, there is an audience captivated and attentive to the footsteps of the young wizard and his friends.

The first image of Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts

For this Harry Potter special it is expected that, in addition to Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, the following actors will also participate: Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, among others. It is not a meeting focused only on the protagonists but on the entire cast, regardless of the weight of the main actors.

Because they will. The image shared by HBO Max shows Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson talking without any other actor involved.. How not to do it, if the adventure revolves around their stories, transformations and adventures? All of this also explains the first sentence of the Harry Potter message: “Like they never left”.

Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom, where the main tourist attraction related to the cinematographic work is located. This special will be released on January 1, 2022.