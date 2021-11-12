First image of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff

In case you weren’t aware, the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, will have a spinoff known as How i met your father, which will be starred by Hilary Duff and that it will tell the story of a mother who explains to her son how she met his father. Well, we already have a first look at this new project and here we share it with you.

Variety gave us our first look at this spinoff, which also revealed what the new virtual set looks like Disney will use for your future productions. Without further ado, you can check out this image below.

Duff will be accompanied by other of her friends, who will be played by Chris Lowell, France Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. In the same way, we share the official description of the show:

“How I Met Your Father will star Sophie, who tells her son the story of how he met his father: a story that catapults us to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the middle of finding out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options. “

At the moment we do not know exactly when the series will arrive on Disney +, but it is expected that its premiere will be at some point in 2021.

