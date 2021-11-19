LaSalud.mx .-In the First Ibero-American Summit on Longevity, held last Thursday, analyzed the changes and opportunities related to aging and the health of the elderly.

Aging is the number one risk factor for many serious diseases such as Cancer, heart diseases, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and diabetes. Since aging and disease stem from common mechanisms, scientists are working to delay disease by prolonging the aging process.

Thus, they are studying the biological mechanisms of aging to prevent or cure age-related diseases, so that people can live very long lives in good health.

The importance of this summit is associated with the trends in life expectancy and the transformations in the medical, social and economic fields that it entails.

Life expectancy in the 20th century grew due to better health care, medicine, nutrition and sanitation, and in the 21st century it continues to increase, as in the next two decades many people will live more than 100 years.

It is expected that people born between 1965 and 1980 live between 20 and 30 years more than previous generations, according to research from the Stanford Center on Longevity.

This trend will influence the decisions made by billions of people, and in this scenario, governments, health systems and companies will have to adapt to serve aging populations.

The First Ibero-American Summit on Longevity, organized by the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Research Industries (AMIIF), the Mexican Foundation for Health (Funsalud) and Margaretta Colangelo, a longevity specialist, had specialists who presented medical advances to prevent or treat diseases associated with older adults, and experts also spoke about alternatives and experiences of financing for research projects in this field.

On the other hand, researchers and directors of health institutions from Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia and Peru shared the experiences in their nations.

In the panel “Longevity companies”, They participated Matthew scholz, founder and executive director of Oisín Biotechnologies, in the United States; Greg fahy, co-founder and scientific director of Intervene Immune in the United States; Jean Hébert, professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the United States, and Doug Ethell, CEO and founder of Leucadia Therapeutics, United States.

Scholz highlighted a study that he made his signature to measure bone density and explore how the cells involved in the development of osteoporosis can be eliminated. He said that currently a protein is being developed that is injected into mice to treat cancer tumors, and that, unlike other treatments such as chemotherapies, where healthy cells can be damaged, it is designed to attack only diseased cells.

Fahy stated that a trial was done from 2015 to 2017 to rejuvenate the thymus, a small organ located in the upper part of the chest, and that among other things it improved prostate health.

Hébert explained that thanks to the plasticity of the brain, certain functions from one area can be transferred to another, even without our realizing it.

Ethell highlighted the ProCogny program, which can detect if people have dementia so that health systems react better.

In the panel “Investing in Longevity… When to start in Latin America? ” they participated Eder Carvalhaes da Costa e Silva, member of the pension board, founder and managing partner in Brazil of E.CARVA Investments & Partnerships; Hernando Guzman, managing partner of XB Ventures de México; Guilherme Gazzoni, CEO of Kuarup Capital of Brazil, and Santiago Chico, president of 916 Foods de México.

Eder Carvalhaes da Costa e Silva said that in Brazil near the 15% of funds They target health and aging care, so investing in pension funds is important as the longevity industry is a promising area.

Gazzoni stressed that the most promising companies to invest in are health and biotechnology companies, that there are very good opportunities and that you just have to find a way to take advantage of them.

Guzmán added that it is key to understand the importance of investing in companies that make health care possible and the development of technologies for longevity.

Meanwhile, Chico said that it is not only about living longer, but about having a healthy life, and that he intervenes in this from the development of medicines to access to health care.

The panel “Healthy aging in Latin America”Had the participation of the general director of the National Institute of Geriatrics, Luis Miguel Gutierrez Robledo and the director of the National Rehabilitation Institute, José Clemente Ibarra Ponce de León, as well as Flor Murillo Rodríguez, from the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica; Viviana Garcia Ubillo, from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valparaíso, Chile; Victor Zamora Mesía, former Minister of Health of Peru, and of Ricardo Pena Silva, professor and researcher at the Universidad de los Andes, Colombia.

Gutiérrez Robledo said that healthy aging is the name proposed by the WHO, and refers to the ability to maintain well-being with advancing age, which implies not only clinical research but also improvements in the social and economic conditions of people.

In addition, he stated that the central theme of the Decade of Healthy Aging 2021-2030 The United Nations is to combat age discrimination, ageism, and advance the development of integrated care for the elderly.

Meanwhile, Ponce de León highlighted the weight of rehabilitation in aging as part of the prevention process, because if the population has access to regenerative medicine they would better face the lack of access to health services.

The rest of the speakers on this panel concluded that long-term policies are needed and look to countries like Japan, where they already work in sustainable cities.

In addition to the fact that a synergy with educational institutions is required to promote the structuring of teams from different countries and develop research in all areas of aging.

They added that in the coming years, one out of every four Latin Americans will be an older adult, which is why it is necessary to legislate, regulate, plan and achieve a consensus to respond to this scenario.

In the world there are at least one billion people who are 65 years old and over, and as the decades go by, life expectancy will continue to grow until it exceeds 100 years.

Pharmaceutical innovation has been fundamental in improving quality and life expectancy in recent decades.

Since 2000, the industry has developed more than 5 1,000 drugs and has invested at least $ 500 billion in research and development to combat diseases that negatively affect the aging process, such as heart disease or Alzheimer’s.

The organizers reported that the next summit will be in November 2022 and trusted that more countries will join, as it was clear that aging without disease can become a reality.

