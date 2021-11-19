The wait has been truly agonizing. After we were assured that Halo: Infinite would be the star for the premiere of the new Xbox, the entire project had to be delayed indefinitely due to serious organizational problems within the 343 Industries. Doubts flooded us after not so bright samples of what was progressing, especially everything related to the single player campaign. The new Master Chief adventure was a huge question mark, which put the entire franchise at great risk. The study simply could not fail.

For a week now, we began our step in the campaign of Halo: Infinite, one that we take with many doubts and even, ready to be disappointed. A few minutes after feeling the controls, notice the great graphic advance and see that the story that was being told had a lot of potential, the idea that 343 had managed to get the potatoes out of the fire as we like to say, it took over my mind. At the moment, I can only give you impressions corresponding to the first four hours of the single player mode of this new Halo, in which, I will describe the structure of the game and in general, what you can expect once the full title is released in a few more weeks.

Open world?

Without a doubt, one of the things that most intrigued us when the first details of what the Halo: Infinite campaign began to be revealed, was the fact that 343 Industries would implement a kind of open world to support the general structure of the game. title, that is, linear missions would be put aside in favor of this new form. But is Master Chief’s new adventure actually an open world game? On the one hand yes and on the other we could say that not really. The first two missions within the campaign are basically a regression to the classic Halo, where our objective is to get from point A to point B while we completely pass over any enemy that is putting us in front of us.

Once you get past this introduction and make it to the Zeta Halo, the real adventure begins. First, you are told that throughout the ring, there are a series of activities that you can or cannot do. Yes, you can go straight through the main missions and nothing really happens. What about these side activities? Taking back an outpost, attacking a Banished base, rescuing a group of marines in danger, or taking down a high-ranking enemy are some of the things you can do while exploring this new world. Beyond that, I think it is difficult to place Infinite within the open world genre, because the truth is that between these points of interest perfectly marked on our map, there is not much else to do beyond collecting certain collectibles or spartan cores to improve our capabilities.

The “open world” of Halo: Infinite works and allows you to give a different approach to these activities that I am talking about, but in general, it lacks spontaneity and actually transmits that feeling of discovery so important for the so-called sandboxes. And what about the structure of these four main missions that we were able to play? It is extremely traditional and with a very characteristic flavor of the series, especially the first Halo. The truth is that so far, I am truly happy with what I have been able to try.

A story that is walking

Halo 5: Guardians is an excellent game if we only extract its mechanics, but when it comes to narrative, the reality is that the installment we saw on Xbox One is probably the one that was left to us the most in terms of narrative. Agent Locke and company just didn’t work out and what was done with Master Chief ended up being irrelevant. For this reason, Halo: Infinite carries a very important responsibility, as we are waiting for this third chapter of the so-called Reclaimer Saga to fulfill what we are waiting for.

The story of Halo: Infinite begins 18 months after the events of Halo 5, that is, a little after Master Chief fell before the hands of Atriox, Brute leader of the Banished, a faction we first met in Halo Wars 2. Some time after this event, John 117 is found floating in space by a member of the UNSC known as Echo 216, who rescues the Spartan to reveal that he is orbiting near the Zeta Halo, an unknown ring that was taken from him. humanity precisely because of the Banished, that is, the war was lost. Upon learning of this event, our hero obtains information from a new artificial intelligence that could have many answers and that could be the solution to this new conflict.

Yes, I know what you are thinking “once again Master Chief to the rescue” and yes, in effect the whole argument of Halo: Infinite starts from that premise, however, things take on much more force when you discover why it is the Banished are interested in activating this new ring and more importantly, what is John 117’s new companion about after everything that happened with Cortana. Something I’ve been really enjoying is the way both the Echo 216 and the new AI interact with the Master Chief. It is great to see our protagonist contrasting and coming into conflict with his two companions, who complement him in a very good way. In these first hours, the story of Infinite is taking very good tonalities and it seems that it will stay that way. Hopefully in the full review I am telling you that all this was fulfilled. By the way, what I have of the story, makes it clear to me that it is totally designed for veterans of the series. If you are new, it will be difficult for you to follow the thread of the story.

Shooting to the Halo

It seems to me that the passage of 343 Industries in charge of Halo can be criticized for many things, but one of them is not the gameplay. Both Halo 4 and its sequel, stayed true to how a title of this series feels, that is, they never stopped feeling ‘Halo’. For this reason, what worried me least about Infinite was precisely its gameplay and controls, and indeed, I was right. The new title from Xbox Studios feels incredibly good in the hands, the weight of the Master Chief is still just right, and the power of each weapon, be it an old acquaintance or something entirely new, is simply sensational. In fact, I would tell you that we are facing the Halo in which the shots and all the action feel best.

At least within these first hours, the variety of enemies has remained extremely classic and along a well-known line, that is to say, it hopes to finish with dozens of Grunts, Brutes, Elites and Jackals. Weapons itself is something that will surely surprise you, as we have a lot of really interesting new additions. Speaking of novelties, we have the arrival of the grapple hook, a hook that you can shoot with RB to quickly pull yourself to another point. How does this mechanic work? Extremely good. It is very pleasant to use this power to reach distant points or why not, to stun an enemy and then finish it with a devastating blow. Halo: Infinite is an installment in this brutally fun franchise. Each confrontation is intense and full of action, plus as I already told you, it feels more Halo than ever.

And the graphs?

Unlike what I was telling you about the gameplay, one of the things that most concerned about Halo: Infinite had to do with its graphic presentation, especially after what was shown when the game’s campaign was revealed -we will never forget you Craig- . Well, from this side I also have sensational news for you, because the year that was delayed, undoubtedly helped us to be introduced to the next generation Halo that we were all waiting for. Yes, Infinite looks really good, presenting very well detailed settings that exude a very special atmosphere. I think the most impressive thing is the day and night system it has, because you can be in the middle of the day, turn up and see that on the other side of the ring it is completely night. The skies in the Zeta Halo are screaming. Same case of the detail that was given to the weapons, the armor of the Master Chief and the enemies we face.

There are no complaints about the game’s performance either. At least in Series X, Halo: Infinite displays in a great way in 4K and at 60 frames per second. It seems to me that in these first hours, I only noticed a slight drop in framerate, nothing special. In the same way, I can tell you that so far, the experience has been quite clean at the level of bugs and glitches. Only once happened to me that a tank kind of got caught in the ground and went through it, leaving it in a strange position. Music is another section that I have loved, combining classic pieces from the series with some new ones that are excellent, especially when exploring the Zeta Halo.

Looks like 343 got through

It is important to point out again that everything that I express to you in this content, simply represents my experience after four hours with the Halo: Infinite campaign, we still have to review the rest of the adventure to see how extensive it is on the one hand , and on the other hand, how is it going to evolve, and what kind of surprises is it going to present to us. What I can tell you is that this first encounter with the new 343 Industries has left me with a great taste in my mouth and above all, it has come to clear up a lot of doubts I had about it, because as I already mentioned, This part of the game was the one that painted the most to become a disaster worth forgetting.

I want to continue exploring and delving into all that the Zeta Halo has to offer and see what kind of conclusion is given to this new trilogy that will undoubtedly dictate much of the future of Master Chief and company. How painful it would have been if I was telling you right now that 343 simply couldn’t handle the challenge and that Halo would most likely be facing extinction. But is not the case. The studio is finally understanding how to make the original vision of Bungie commune with its own much more modern version that can continue to give us more titles in this exciting saga of first-person shooters.

Remember that Halo: Infinite It will be launching this December 8 in the family of Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Very soon we will have our review with final impressions. Do not miss it.