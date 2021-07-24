Since the introduction by CD Projekt RED of Cyberpunk 2077 more than eight years ago, the cyberpunk genre has received great importance in the video game industry. Although it is true that previously there were titles that were set in this dystopian future, such as the Deus Ex franchise or the well-known Remember Me, the title of CD Projekt RED increased interest in this setting.

A good example of what we are discussing is seeing the recent independent titles that have been announced and that will soon arrive on our consoles, such as The Ascent, which will offer a cooperative proposal set in a cyberpunk world in just a few days; or the recently announced Replaced.

Check out the first Vigilance 2099 gameplay

Well, to the titles previously discussed, join now Vigilance 2099, an indie game developed by Envoidant Studios whose proposal is neither more nor less than to get into the shoes of a bounty hunter who lives in a cyberpunk society.

Thanks to NasNakarus, study leader, we were able to take a look at the Vigilance 2099’s first gameplay. Considering that it is a low-budget title, the work done by Envoidant Studios is to be admired, since the graphical result has nothing to envy other higher-budget games.

For now, we do not know when Vigilance 2099 will hit the market, but if the development team continues to work to offer something at the level of what was seen in its first gameplay, there is no doubt that it will be a game to take into account for lovers of the cyberpunk setting.