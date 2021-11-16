Undoubtedly, one of the main themes of this event for the 20th anniversary of Xbox was Halo, whose audiovisual piece has left fans of the Master Chief with great desire and expectations. And it is that as part of the great presentation, Xbox revealed the first teaser for the Halo series, which will arrive in 2022 exclusively by Paramount +.

Through the event and now for Youtube, Xbox has released a fairly small teaser, with almost no information, only images that make us want more and more information about this new realization. As announced hours before the event, The series that will arrive for all members of the Paramount + service was shown in all its splendor, although without a definitive date at the moment.

Halo Series First Teaser Revealed, Coming In 2022

As we can see in the exciting and attractive Halo video, we see the deeply scarred back of a man, apparently focused on a universe somewhat darker than that of the series. We can also observe details of the Master Chief’s armor, showing his helmet, gloves and emblem 117, listening in the background to the voice of a woman saying: “Hello, Master Chief.”

Everything has been very exciting for the fans of Halo and the series, who immediately began to publish their comments on social networks, making Halo a trending topic. Now we just have to wait and see the official release date, which will be throughout 2022, with Microsoft promising another advance in early 2022.

