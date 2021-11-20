The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first treatment for the most common cause of dwarfism. A drug that has been shown to increase the height of children but has polarized among short adults.

Treatment is a daily injection for children with achondroplasia

The treatment, developed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical, is a daily injection for children with achondroplasia. A rare genetic disorder that causes dwarfism and can lead to serious medical complications.

In a pivotal clinical trial, patients who received the drug, called Voxzogo, grew 1.6 centimeters more over the course of a year than those who received placebo. That means that patients who take Voxzogo during childhood are likely to reach similar heights as their peers who do not have achondroplasia, according to BioMarin.

“It’s the difference between being able to drive a car or not, reaching for things in the cupboards, being able to take care of their hygiene.” Said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, CEO of BioMarin. “It would make a big difference for those patients. No doubt about it”.

The drug will be available to American patients in December

BioMarin did not immediately disclose the price of the treatment, developed under the generic name vosoritide. In Europe, where the drug got approval earlier this year, it has a list price of around $ 300,000 a year. In the US, the eligible patient population is about 3,000, and Wall Street analysts expect Voxzogo to generate roughly $ 1 billion a year at its business peak. The drug will be available to American patients in December, the company said.

BioMarin does not yet have data on whether Voxzogo can prevent hearing loss, sleep apnea, and the life-threatening skeletal problems that can result from achondroplasia – complications that take years to develop.

For some, the company’s focus on height, and the FDA’s willingness to approve drugs based on their ability to make patients taller, threatens to undermine years of advocacy without offering a guaranteed benefit.

Dwarfism in Mexico

The PEQUEÑA AC Association, points out that currently more than 200 different types of dwarfism are recognized. Classified according to phenotype and, in an increasingly important number of cases, with defects in genes and / or their proteins.

Each type of dwarfism presents different problems and needs, with lack of mobility being one of the main problems. In addition to other health that are presented and that are adherent to their condition.

The most common type of dwarfism is achondroplasia, notes the Association, which is a hereditary disorder of a congenital nature. Which belongs to the group of rare diseases, called chondrodystrophies or abnormalities in the ossification of cartilage and osteochondrodysplasias. Producing a disharmonious growth of the body (arms and legs very short in relation to the trunk). Observing a recurrence between 1 / 15,000 to 1 / 40,000 live births.

It should be noted that if one of the parents has achondroplasia, the child has a 50 percent chance of suffering from the disease. If both parents have it, the chances increase up to 75 percent.

Likewise, the presence of neurological abnormalities can lead the person with dwarfism to different degrees of disability:

Of conduct (hydrocephalus). Communication (deafness, hydrocephalus). Personal care (lumbar canal stenosis). Locomotion (foramen magnum and lumbar canal stenosis). Dexterity (hydrocephalus)

In our country, around 11,000 people could live with the above conditions

According to estimates, around 11,000 people could live with the above conditions in our country. Those who face the barriers imposed by their social environment on a daily basis, which prevents them from full and effective inclusion, on equal terms with others.

Many people living with “achondroplasia” do not think of it as a disability because of their self-sufficient lifestyle. But their condition limits them from many activities in daily life, implying that they must do things differently.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council