After its first trailer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness presents its amazing poster with Wanda and Supreme Strange.

What we have seen of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As seen in the ending credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has officially released the teaser trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an exciting journey through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange. , her trusted friend and Sorcerer Supreme Wong and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch.

In the trailer, Doctor Strange ignores Wong’s warning: “Don’t cast that spell. It is too dangerous ”. Strange realizes that “they have manipulated the stability of space-time.” Mordo’s voice threatens: “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” as Strange walks out into what appears to be the Mirror Dimension.

Strange pleads, “But I never wanted any of this to happen,” as viewers see glimpses of an abandoned Sanctum Sanctorum, chaos in the streets, Christine Palmer’s wedding to someone other than Strange, the glowing hands of Wanda Maximoff, and a battered Wong.

Strange visits Wanda at her new home in a remote area. Wanda declares, “I made mistakes and people got hurt,” not realizing that Strange is not there to talk about the Westview events, as seen on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. He needs your help regarding the Multiverse.

Mordo reminds Strange: “The biggest threat to our universe is you,” just as Strange comes face to face, well, with his face, which smugly states: “Things have gotten out of hand.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Directed by Sam Raimi, the Doctor Strange sequel stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), plus Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Xochitl. Gomez, who will play America Chavez. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

