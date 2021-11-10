LaSalud.mx .-As part of its commitment to transform health in Mexico and the lives of millions of Mexicans, CLIVI, the first digital clinic specialized in Diabetes, launches a completely free treatment for the control and monitoring of patients with Type 2 Diabetes.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT), updated in 2018, in Mexico 10.3% of the population lives with type 2 diabetes. The publication considers only this type of disease in patients over 18 years of age. It also reported 8.6 million diabetics 20 years of age or older in our country, 11.4% of women and 9.1% of men.

It is estimated that for every patient diagnosed with diabetes there is one diabetic patient who has not been diagnosed, which could reflect a total of 17 million diabetics over the age of 20, approximately 20% of the population, 1 in 5 older Mexicans 20 years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), these figures could increase by the end of the decade, bringing the number of people with Diabetes to 578 million. In addition, in the case of Mexico, it ranks fifth with the most people with diabetes in the world.

To reduce these alarming figures, the Mexican application CLIVI launches a comprehensive care plan for Diabetes care, includes within its benefits the health care program of CLIVI called “CLIVI Free”. The benefit seeks to eliminate any excuse that a person diagnosed with diabetes may have. They can take care of their health in an easy and entertaining way from their cell phone, anywhere at no cost.

The program has the following benefits: reminders to control blood glucose levels and body weight, access to monitoring charts, relevant content on diabetes, invitation to workshops and seminars with our medical team, advice and guides for the care of diabetes, and the possibility to ask questions of the CLIVI medical team.

This program allows registered patients to take care of their health, digitize their monitoring, to talk with health specialists 24/7, in addition to continuing their treatment from anywhere in the national territory.

“It is the first time that I have controlled my glucose levels. It is the only treatment in which the specialists are taking you step by step. It is personalized to your lifestyle, diet, age and medical history ”, he pointed Maria Liliana, CLIVI patient.

“Our mission is to give access to first class treatment to the people who need it most today. A treatment that makes a difference in people’s lives. ”, added Ricardo Moguel, CEO of CLIVI.

To have free access to the program, just visit www.clivi.com.mx and register.

