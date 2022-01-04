First details on new episodes of Attack on Titan

As you probably already know, the last season of Attack on Titan It was split into two parts, and now that the first part is coming to an end, fans are eager to find out what comes next. We already had a trailer that gave us a brief look at the future of the series, but new details emerged about it that you surely do not want to miss.

The following week the second part for the last season of this anime will finally be released, and although the community will be very vigilant for the premiere, it seems that the next chapter will also be full of action. Via Twitter, the account of @AoTWiki revealed that chapter 77 of Attack on Titan it will be called “Sneak Attack”, or “Surprise Attack”.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Episode 2 Title: 騙 し 討 ち (Sneak Attack) Airing on NHK January 17th, 00:05 am pic.twitter.com/BMTj6ZGojq – Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 1, 2022

Outside of this, the truth is that we do not have any additional details about it, but everything indicates that there will be some kind of ambush in said episode. In the meantime, remember that the second part for the last season of Attack on Titan the next one will be released January 9th.

Via: ComicBook