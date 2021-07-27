Hong Kong (China) .EFE / EPA / MIGUEL CANDELA



Beijing, Jul 27 (EFE) .- The first Hong Kong man to be tried under the controversial National Security Law, Leon Tong Ying-kit, was found guilty today on charges of “inciting secession” and “acts of terrorism,” reported the Hong Kong press.

On July 1, 2020, hours after the National Security Law had come into force, Tong was arrested for ramming a group of policemen with his motorcycle while waving a flag with the slogan of the anti-government protests of the second half of 2019: “Free Hong Kong. The Revolution of our days”.

The sentence has not yet been announced, although he could face life in prison, the maximum penalty provided by the National Security Law that Beijing designed and imposed last year in the semi-autonomous region.

Next Thursday a hearing of the case is scheduled in which the defense will present a request for mitigation.

Tong, 24, who has rejected both charges, has been in custody since his arrest and has been denied all bail requests so far.

The trial did not have a jury, in what Hong Kong radio broadcaster RTHK called “an unusual step” as the Hong Kong Justice Department claimed to fear for the personal safety of jurors and their families.

According to the human rights organization Amnesty International (AI), Tong’s conviction marks “the beginning of the end for freedom of expression in Hong Kong.”

“Tong’s conviction is an important and threatening moment for human rights in Hong Kong,” said AI Director for Asia-Pacific Yamini Mishra. “Today’s verdict underscores the fact that expressing certain political opinions in the city is now officially a crime, punishable even with a life in prison. “