The “premier”, who last week announced the entry into force of new restrictions such as the generalization of the use of masks in closed public places, the requirement of COVID certificates to enter nightclubs or shows or the recommendation of home office, alluded to the vote scheduled tomorrow in the Commons, where the deputies will decide whether to support those rules.

“I think everyone should recognize a couple of things: that Ómicron represents a very serious risk to public health, and that it spreads very quickly, and I think there is no room for complacency,” he remarked.

Some 15 days after its appearance in the country, 3,137 cases of Omicron have already been recorded in the UK, but the actual number is believed to be much higher and the government expects it to become the dominant variant within days.

At the same time, he recalled that the country has vaccines and that the British position “is incomparably better than last year.”

“I trust that the citizens understand, and also the colleagues of (the Parliament of) Westminster, and throughout the country, that the measures that we introduce are balanced and proportionate,” he said.

