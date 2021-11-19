Amazon begins its Black Friday week with tons of Apple devices on sale.

Amazon just inaugurated its week of Black Friday and we have several Apple devices on sale right now. We are approaching the most important shopping day of the year, and Amazon this year is going to celebrate it with a whole week of discounts. AirPods, Apple Watch, iPhone, accessories and more. These are the best deals on Apple devices:

iPhone

iPhone 12 for 759 euros

The iPhone 12 has a official price of 809 euros and for the week of Black Friday you can get it for 50 euros less. We have the iPhone 12 available at this price in various colors such as White or the Black.

iPhone 12 mini for 599 euros

The iPhone 12 mini has a significant discount for the week of Amazon Black Friday and goes down to 90 euros its price. The official price of the iPhone 12 mini is 689 euros, and it is a device ideal for those who want power and contained size.

Apple watch

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 is well discounted on Amazon for the week of Black Friday and we can find reductions in its price both in the 40 mm model and in the large size of 44 mm.

Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular

If you prefer the Apple Watch Series 6 with cellular connection, in order to make calls and answer WhatsApp Without the iPhone being around, something that can be very useful, it is a fantastic opportunity to get it and it greatly reduces its price for the week of Amazon Black Friday.

AirPods

AirPods 2 for 99 euros

The historical minimum price of AirPods returns to Amazon And now you can get the second generation for only 99 euros, its official price is 149, so it is a very good discount on one of the most popular Christmas gifts.

AirPods Pro for 199 euros

And the AirPods Pro are not far behind either, the new update recently released with the MagSafe charging case lower your price from 279 euros to only 199, a real discount madness.

Accessories

MagSafe charger for 29 euros

The Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops from 45 euros to 29, there is no better charger inhales, brico for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Again it can be a spectacular Christmas gift.

AirTag for 27.79 euros

The Apple’s small locator device lowers its price by 21%, a more than interesting offer in a device that has proven to be more useful than it seemed.

MagSafe battery for 90.19 euros

The MagSafe external battery is also discounted for Amazon’s Black Friday week, going down from 109 to 90 euros. An external battery that will last for generations of iPhone.

It is certainly a great start to Black Friday week, these devices will not drop more in price during the next few days. It’s time to buy the best Apple gifts on Amazon.

