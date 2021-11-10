First concept art for the live-action Gundam series

In case you weren’t aware, Netflix is already working on a live-action adaptation of Gundam, but sadly we still have very few details about the project. Things changed a bit earlier today when the first look at the film’s concept art was revealed to us, and to be honest, this film may not end as badly as it was thought.

The Japanese portal Natalie.mu shared the first image of this adaptation and then you can check it out for yourself:

As I mentioned at the beginning, we still do not have many details about it, except that the project only has by name ‘GUNDAM‘and will be led by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who previously also headed Kong: Skull Island.

At the time of writing we do not know if the tape will be located in Universal Century, that is, in the same timeline of the anime. We don’t even have a release window, but the idea of ​​it releasing in late 2022 or even mid-2022 doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Kong: Skull Island is not the best film of this titan out there, and I do not know how well the experience of Vogt-Roberts can be applied for this project. It is clear that the filmmaker has the talent to carry the project forward, but there are many things involved when it comes to adapting an IP as recognized as Gundam.

Via: Natalie.mu