MediaTek has decided to skip exactly 7800 numbers when announcing its new and most advanced processor to date: after the last MediaTek Dimensity 1200 comes the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, the first with 4 nanometer lithography.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the brand’s latest and strongest attempt to be taken seriously in the highest category of performance, with eight cores up to 3 GHz, support for 320 megapixel cameras, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

The first 4 nanometer

For years, MediaTek was known for the processors that we generally found in cheap entry-level and mid-range terminals, but this began to change with the Dimensity series, the jump to 5G. MediaTek no longer wants to be a cheap alternative to Qualcomm, but outperform high-end Snapdragon processors. With the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, there’s no denying that they’ve put all the meat on the grill.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4 nanometer lithography debuts (remember, the Snadpragon 888+ is 5 nm), so the point of miniaturization is noted waiting for Qualcomm to move tab with the Snapdragon 898, if it ends up being called that.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 has the best of every home: ARMv9 architecture with eight total cores. The most powerful of them is a Cortex-X2 3.05 GHz for maximum performance, three Cortex-A710s at 2.85 GHz for high performance and four Cortex-A510s at 1.8 GHz for the most energy efficient use.

All this with a ARM Mali-G710 GPU, 20% more powerful than the previous version, and capable of handling a Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 180 Hz. The Dimensity 9000 comes with raytracing under the arm, available to game developers via an SDK.

In connectivity and support, it continues to include the latest in each section. Supports cameras up to 320 megapixels, with an 18-bit HDR image processor that can record 4K HDR video with three cameras simultaneously and a new night mode that takes advantage of the new APU four times more powerful than its previous version.

The offer is completed with the support for RAM LPDDR5X, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E and, of course, 5G both SA and NSA, with a theoretical download speed up to 7 Gbps. At the moment it is not known when we will see the first terminals with a Dimensity 9000 on board, although it does not seem that we will see it before 2022.