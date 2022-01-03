Jan 02, 2022 at 17:50 CET

EFE

The brazilian Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino and the German defender Joel Matip fThey were ruled out by Liverpool for the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, testing positive for coronavirus.

The red club made the situation of the three players official after the result of the last tests they were subjected to. “Neither Matip, nor Firmino, nor Alisson will be in the game against Chelsea for a possible positive test result for covid-19. The trio will not be in the game at Stamford Bridge and now they are isolated, “says the note released.

Liverpool also recalled that coach “Jürgen Klopp will not be present at the match after also registering a suspicious positive test” in Sunday’s tests. “All the other members of the staff have been subsequently evaluated and received negative results.”

Thus, Liverpool was affected with numerous casualties and changes in its eleven. Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made it to his fourth Premier League game to replace Alisson. Ibrahima Konaté and Diogo Jota were the substitutes for Matip and Firmino, respectively.