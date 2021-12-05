Fireteam Elite Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December

Good news continues to arrive related to Xbox Game Pass, and this time it’s time to talk about Aliens: Fireteam Elite, game that will be coming to service next December 14th. But that’s not all, since a huge free update will also be available that same day and here we will tell you about its news.

This update will arrive as part of the Season 2 of the game and introduces a new mode known as Point defense, as well as a new function that allows you to know your personal statistics, four new weapons, accessories, colors, emotes and much more. And yes, the title will have cross-play and will be available at Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.

In case you don’t know anything about Aliens: Fireteam Elite, This is a third person survival shooter where you and your friends will face waves of Xenomorphs. To who Atomix We had the opportunity to review it and the truth is that we had to, but if you have someone to play with, then it is not such a bad option.

Editor’s note: The truth is, after reviewing this game, I tried it again a few weeks later and it is definitely an experience best enjoyed with friends. It still has many of the problems it had initially, but now that it will be available on Game Pass, it is a great option in case you no longer have anything else to play with your squad.

Via: Xbox