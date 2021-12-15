While Riot games is bringing good news to Valorant players, there is some coming that might not be so good for the greater community of League of Legends, this is the expected look for Ekko Firelight, which apparently will arrive later than expected.

As announced by the Riot Games production company, through Twitter.

KatanaOn his official Twitter account, he revealed to us that the delay is due to an audio problem, and explained why the study decided to postpone this skin:

“Hello, I wanted to tell you that we appreciate all the discussion about the lack of sound effects from Firelight Ekko.”he commented.

“We completely agree that sound effects are a standard and an expected part of an epic look.”said the producer. “Leaving them out was an unfortunate mistake on our part due to a lack of internal communication“.

“While we do our best not to delay the content, we are suspending the release of this skin for a few patches to work on adding new sound effects.”added.

The not so happy news is probably not to the liking of the community of League of Legends, but Katana herself mentioned that Riot will take advantage of the extra time and develop a new retreat animation in which Ekko will ride his skateboard like a professional back to base, in addition to making other small but necessary adjustments.

Apparently in Arcane, Ekko appears with his iconic skateboard again many times, and taking into consideration that the Firelight look is a recreation of the animated series through the Netflix streaming platform, Riot said that adding this new animation will add a lot to Ekko’s story. and the celebration of Arcane.