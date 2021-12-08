Firefox 95 receives a new sandboxing for greater security

Firefox 95 has just been released in its stable version. And it opens with a new safety feature essential to protect its users. Is about RLBox Sandboxing, a new layer of protection that allows the browser protect yourself of attacks.

RLBox Sandboxing will protect Firefox itself from code susceptible to vulnerabilities

RLBox is a technology of sandboxing or isolated environment what is capable of effectively isolate the code of an application. This allows any security problem that the application may suffer can not affect The operating system. This security method has been with us for some time in browsers Chromium-based, and now it’s Firefox who premieres this new feature.

Firefox will isolate five modules: your font rendering engine Graphite, the spell checker Hunspell, the multimedia container format Ogg, the analyzer XML Expat and the web font compression format Woff2. Thanks to this, if they are discovered vulnerabilities in some module, the Firefox team will not have to to struggle to avoid compromising the entire browser.

Although the technology is promising, Mozilla clarifies that this not a universal solution and that won’t work on all scenarios. For example, it will not work in browser components that are very sensitive to performance. At future they assure that they want to implement this technology in more components browser.

Also Mozilla has also been updating its rewards program to find vulnerabilities in the browser and now pay to to people who are capable of outwit the capabilities of new sandboxing to run malicious code in the operating system.