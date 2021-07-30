The US company Seagate has just confirmed your first M.2 SSD fully compatible with the PS5. This is the FireCuda 530, a unit that exceeds the minimum hardware requirements established by Sony to expand the storage of its next-generation console.

“With the design of the PS5, the SSD card slot is very narrow, so there is not much space to mount the SSD. However, with the FireCuda 530, even with the heatsink on top, it allows it to fit in. ” Seagate

Seagate’s announcement comes shortly after Sony enabled the ability to expand the PS5’s SSD storage through the latest beta of the firmware. Precisely, it is a possibility that was not available at the time of launch and that its rival, the Xbox Series X, did have – although with a proprietary expansion card.

Sony requires a minimum read speed of 5,500 MB / s for storage expansion devices for the PS5. It also forces the drive to be an M.2 and PCIe 4.0 with “effective heat dissipation.”

The FireCuda 530 Solid State Drive exceeds these minimum requirements. It has a speed of 7,300 MB / s and 4th PCIe connection. generation. Seagate says it is twice as fast as a traditional SATA SSD.

On the other hand, the FireCuda 530, according to Seagate, has been designed for “constant use and fast play”. Due to this, since it has its own heat sink, it becomes one of the ideal options to expand the storage of the PS5.

Segate FireCuda 530 price for PS5

Sony’s new console accepts M.2 SSDs between 250GB and 4TB. In this sense, the FireCuda 530 offer a wide variety of options. A 500GB drive with a built-in heatsink costs $ 169.99, according to VGC.

For its part, 1 TB drive reaches $ 275While the 2TB and 4TB variants can be yours for $ 570 and $ 1,050, respectively. For now, the prices are in US currency, but they should not take long to be published in local currencies when they arrive in other markets.

It should be noted that Sony has emphasized that the ability to use M.2 SSDs to expand the storage of the PS5 is limited, for now, to those who install the latest console firmware beta.

For this, it is recommended to attend the information described in this article, as well as consult the official documentation of the manufacturer. It should be noted that it is also possible to expand the storage through external USB drives, but these do not allow running next-generation games.