(Photo: Twitter)

This morning there is a strong fire in the Sonora Market, one of the busiest establishments in the capital, located in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office in Mexico City.

According to the capital’s Civil Protection authorities, firefighters are already working to try to combat the flames that originated in the kitchen area; in the place there are dozens of products and even animals that are already trying to evacuate.

Until 11:00 hours injured people do not re-register.

Information in development