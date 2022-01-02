“The fire is currently on the third floor. Initial reports indicate that it started in the office area and is spreading to the gym,” said Cape Town City Council Security Officer Jean-Pierre Smith.

According to Smith, at least 36 firefighters have come to the scene, while more trucks are arriving right now and several streets around the building have been closed.

City emergency crews were notified of the fire around 0500 local time this morning (0300 GMT), confirmed Jermaine Carelse, spokesman for the Cape Town Fire and Rescue service.

“The asphalt on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There are reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse,” Carelse warned.

Through images shared by South Africans on social media, large flares and huge smoke can be seen rising above the building.

The South African Parliament compound consists of three buildings among which, according to Minister De Lille, the one affected by the fire was the oldest, whose construction was completed in 1884.

The National Assembly, the lower house of the South African Parliament, is housed in the other two buildings, which date from the first half of the 20th century.

This South African city already experienced another traumatic fire last April, when a fire broke out on the famous Table Mountain in Cape Town, which is part of the homonymous national park.

The fire later spread to the campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT) and tore through its historic Jagger Library, burning thousands of valuable ancient books and manuscripts about the African continent.