It has been an important week for Chilean tech: first with the investment round of NotCo, who managed to raise US $ 235 million in series D, reaching the unicorn categorization by being valued at US $ 1,500 million, with a total capital of US $ 330 million.

Also the digital remittance startup, Overall 66, closed his series A with US $ 12 million.

With this, the venture capital firm Xepelin, comes to crown a perfect week: in the investment round of series A, they managed to raise US $ 230 million.

The company is a financial services platform for SMEs in Latin America, where they have access to recurring financial services. The transaction was led by Kaszek and includes an investment from DST Global partners.

Xepelin provides tools for SMEs to organize their financial information in real time. Product-embedded teams can apply for short-term working capital loans in just three clicks and receive capital within hours, helping teams stay focused on what matters most to them – running their business.

“Our vision is to develop the leading SME digital bank in Latin America. From the beginning we put the SME at the center of everything, treating them as true allies, something that sounds almost obvious, but in practice it has been the most neglected and forgotten segment by financial services ”, says Nicolás de Camino, co-founder and Co-CEO of Xepelin.

The fintech was founded in 2019 and maintains operations in Chile and Mexico, with more than 4,000 clients and assets of US $ 120 million.

“Our goal is to scale a platform that can solve the true pains of all SMEs in Latam, all in one place that also connects them with their entire ecosystem and above all, democratize it in such a way that everyone can access it, regardless of if you are a company that sells billions of dollars or just a thousand dollars, getting the same service and conditions ”, adds Sebastian Kreis, co-founder and co-CEO of Xepelin.

Other investors present were Picus Capital, Kayak Ventures, MSA Capital, Amarena, Cathay Innovation and Seaya Ventures, FJ Labs and Gilgamesh Ventures, as well as individual investors: among them are Carlos García (Founder and CEO of Kavak), Jackie Reses (former capital from the main square), Ricardo Weder (Founder and CEO Justo), John Curtis (Tiger), Hans Tung (GGV), Gerry Giacoman (Founder and CEO Clara) and Nico Barawid (Founder and CEO Casai).

“The team has extensive experience in the industry and has shown that their easy-to-use product is a perfect fit for the needs of the market. We are delighted to support Sebastian and Nicolas as they take Xepelin to the next levels, ”says Nicolas Szekasy, co-founder and managing partner of Kaszek Ventures.

