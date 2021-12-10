According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Finland is the European Union (EU) country with the lowest death rate from COVID since the start of the pandemic, with 254.5 deaths per million inhabitants, seven times less than Spain or France and five times less than Germany.

The Nordic country is also the third country that has registered the least deaths in relation to its population in the whole of the European continent, only behind Iceland (96.1 per million inhabitants) and Norway (211.3), according to the WHO.

In addition, Finland was for the fourth consecutive year considered the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report, a report prepared by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a United Nations initiative.

However, at the moment Finland is immersed in the middle of the fifth wave of the pandemic and this Friday the health authorities announced that 1,781 new infections have been detected in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure to date.

The notable increase in COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions in recent weeks threatens to collapse intensive care units, whose occupancy has doubled since the end of October.

According to data from the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), 76.7% of the inhabitants of the Nordic country have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 72.7% the second, and 8% have received the third booster dose.

Despite this, the accumulated incidence in the last two weeks has grown to 319.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 24% more than in the previous 14 days.