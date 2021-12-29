“Whatever the origin of the foreign citizen, everyone must present a vaccination certificate and a negative test of less than 48 hours,” Tomi Kivenjuuri, head of the Finnish Border Guard, told AFP.

When asked if unvaccinated foreigners who did not enjoy the exceptions provided by the government would be denied entry into the territory, he replied: “Yes.”

Citizens of the European Union are also affected by the measure, which took effect at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

Medical and transport personnel, compelling family reasons or even people in need of humanitarian assistance are also on the list of exceptions, as well as some border workers from municipalities in Sweden and Norway.

Last week, Finland announced that from December 28 it would require a negative test for all travelers, including vaccinated EU citizens, in order to curb the increase in covid-19 cases due to the omicron variant. But this new measure was detailed after a government meeting in the middle of the day.